COVID-19 infects 4,114 health workers across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 256 healthcare workers on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus in the country, raising the tally of infected medics to 4,114, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a report prepared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad and conveyed to Ministry of the National Health Services, doctors remain most affected from the pandemic as 139 of them contracted the infection during past 24 hours as compared to 25 nurses.

“Currently, 2,466 doctors and 501 nurses have tested positive for COVID-19,” the report highlighted as it showed that 1,147 employees of health facilities across the country also contracted the virus.

Out of overall infected health workers, 2,247 were quarantined at their homes while 254 of them are being treated at the hospitals as 249 are said to be in stable condition.

It further showed that 1,575 health workers have recovered from COVID-19 in the country while 38 of them lost their battle against the infection, with two of them dying during past 24 hours.

Giving a province-wise division of death toll, it showed that Sindh remains the worst affected province as 16 health workers succumbed to the virus as compared to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab provinces where COVID-19 claimed lives of seven and six health workers respectively.

Five medics died of coronavirus in Balochistan, followed by two each in Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad, the report reveals.

