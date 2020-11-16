Hospital beds run out in Hyderabad amid increasing Covid cases

HYDERABAD: COVID-19 deepens its claws in the city as public hospitals run out of space to accommodate more patients despite feared further spike amid second wave of the pandemic, ARY News reported Monday.

Civil Hospital of Hyderabad has reportedly exhausted its capacity with Covid positive patients receiving emergency treatment while reports of rising positive cases in the have sent waves of fear amongst health experts.

It may be noted that earlier today, Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Sharjeel Inam Memon who formulated the strategy against novel coronavirus outbreak in the province fell victim to the virus today.

It is, however, the second time Sharjeel Memon has attracted the virus as he had earlier tested positive back in June as well when he was focal person for Sindh government in Hyderabad.

Memon was reportedly chairing a district level session over coronavirus spread in the city when the news was broken to him, following which the participants felt perturbed having been in his contact.

While the staff members of Memon all tested negative for the viral pandemic.

It is pertinent to note that Sindh lamented four more lives today as Covid-19 continues to rage on having the number of infections reached over 156,528 people in the province alone.

The daily total tally of Covid cases in Sindh in the past 24-hour span stood at 848 cases while 499 patients receive treatment in hospitals, the chief minister noted.

Out of total daily tally recorded for past 24 hours, 592 belong to Karachi which makes about 69 per cent of all the cases emerging from the metropolis.

Announcing daily figures of Covid-19, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said to date the total number of recovered cases now stands at 143,252.

