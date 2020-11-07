COVID-19: Marriage hall owners reject indoor wedding ban

KARACHI: The marriage hall owners on Saturday rejected the ban imposed on indoor gatherings at wedding halls by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) from November 20, ARY News reported.

As per details, the wedding hall owners have summoned a consultative meeting to devise a strategy following the govt order banning indoor weddings from the third week of the ongoing month.

The owners have demanded govt to review its decision and maintained that all Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) being fully implemented in the marriage halls.

“There is no ban on public gatherings where people are openly violating SOPs,” the hall owners were of the view and added that the government was unnecessary making problems for them despite the implementation of SOPs.

It may be noted that the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday introduced new instructions amid the second wave of Covid-19.

Read More: NCOC imposes new restrictions amid second wave of COVID-19

The NCOC had announced smart lockdowns in Covid-19 hotspots across the country and noted that the set of instructions, in the second phase of chalking out precautionary measures, has been passed on to all the provinces.

Both public and private offices are instructed to implement WFH conditions while it has allowed only 50 per cent of employees to be called into offices.

Those found not wearing face masks will be slapped with Rs100 fine against which they will be provided three masks as well, new NCOC instructions noted.

Comments

comments