Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


COVID-19 infections growing exponentially, deaths near 50,000: WHO

COVID-19 deaths WHO

GENEVA: The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) voiced deep concern on Wednesday about “the rapid escalation and global spread” of COVID-19 infections with the new coronavirus, which has now reached 205 countries and territories.

“In the past 5 weeks there has been a near exponential growth in the number of new cases and the number of deaths has more than doubled in past week,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a virtual news conference in Geneva.

“In the next few days we will reach 1 million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths worldwide,” Tedros said.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

One Turkish doctor dies, over 600 health workers infected

ScienceTechnology

Chinese scientists seeking potential COVID-19 treatment find ‘effective’…

Health

China’s top coronavirus expert predicts decline in global cases by April end

Health

Pharma company begins final stages of human trials for its coronavirus drug


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close