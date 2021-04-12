58 more coronavirus deaths, 4584 cases reported in Pakistan: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 58 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,501, ARY News reported on Monday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 58 more lives and 4,584 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 75,266 and the positivity rate stood at 10.29 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 44,514 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,779,474 since the first case was reported.

Statistics 12th April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,514

Positive Cases: 4584

Positivity % : 10.29%

Deaths : 58 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 12, 2021

According to the statistics, 58 patients were declared critical, adding to the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition up to 4,201.

Overall 634,835 people have recovered from the virus including 3,135 who have regained their health from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

Earlier on Sunday, the Punjab health department had proposed a complete lockdown for two weeks in the province to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The decision had been taken in a meeting of the Punjab health department chaired by its minister Dr Yasmin Rashid to review the COVID-19 situation. The meeting had recommended imposing a complete lockdown for two weeks in seven districts of Punjab.

The approval for the lockdown will be sought in the meeting of the Punjab cabinet meeting.

