COVID-19: Punjab health dept recommends complete lockdown for two weeks

LAHORE: Punjab health department on Sunday has proposed complete lockdown for two weeks in the province to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases, ARY News reported, quoting well-informed sources.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Punjab health department chaired by its minister Dr Yasmin Rashid to review COVID-19 situation. The meeting recommended imposing a complete lockdown for two weeks in seven districts of Punjab.

The approval for the lockdown will be sought in the meeting of the Punjab cabinet meeting, sources said.

The Punjab government has issued special SOPs and guidelines for mosques to be implemented during Ramazan.

As per new SOPs, carpet or rugs will not be spread/laid in Mosques or Imambargahs, prayers will be offered on the bare floors.

Those older than 60 years, adolescent children and those suffering from flu, cough, etc should not come to mosques or imambargahs.

It is obligatory that mask is worn before coming to mosque or imambargah and not to shake hands or hug anyone in the mosque.

Rows of the praying individuals should be aligned so that there is a distance of 6 feet between individuals.

If people wish to bring their own prayer mats from home, they can do so.

Taraweeh will be observed within the boundaries of the mosque

