COVID-19: Japan reiterates grant assistance worth Rs2.5bn for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Japan’s ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuinori called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar in Islamabad on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The Japanese ambassador apprised the minister that misgovernment has extended grant assistance worth Rs 2.5 billion for Pakistan to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, “This support will bolster Pakistan’s capability to contain virus and recover the economy.” The envoy also expressed the hope that bilateral economic ties between Pakistan and Japan would be enhanced especially in field of export and import substitute industries in future.

On the occasion, the federal minister appreciated the Japanese government and the people their support with assurance of extending facilitation for more meaningful cooperation in testing time of the Pandemic.

Khusro Bakhtiar expressed that Pakistan valued close and friendly relation with Japan that would be strengthen in multiple fields in the future.

Both the dignitaries expressed their strong commitment to further the cooperation for the pandemic related emergency activities.

Earlier on April 1, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar had thanked the government of Japan for giving Pakistan a generous grant to help the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The minister taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter had said that the grant valued at $2 million will be dessiminated to Pakistan via UNICEF and IOM.

