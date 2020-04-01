Japan gives $2 million to Pakistan’s fight against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD:Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar thanked the government of Japan for giving Pakistan a generous grant to help the fight against coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

The minister taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter said that the grant valued at $2 million will be dessiminated to Pakistan via UNICEF and IOM.

Azhar also added that the government of Pakistan has thus far allocated a sum of Rs2.5 billion for healthcare initiatives in the wake of global coronavirus outbreak.

The tweet read: “We are grateful to the Japanese government for providing $ 2 million in grant assistance through UNICEF and IOM to Pakistan for dealing with Covid-19. In addition they have allocated Rs 2.5 Billion from their existing unspent grant funds in Pakistan towards health projects.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a multi-billion rupee relief package, establishment of youth force and public fund during his address to the nation to fight coronavirus pandemic across Pakistan on March 30.

PM Imran Khan said the world is fighting a war against coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan is also resisting the spread of the virus by utilising all available resources.

