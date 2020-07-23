11 more succumb to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The novel coronavirus has claimed 11 more lives and infected 145 people during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, at least 11 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,169.

145 new cases confirmed taking the total to 32,898. 11 more lives were lost (6 Peshawar, 4 Abbottabad, 1 Karak) taking the total to 1,169. 894 more patients recovered taking the tally to 26,607. Active cases at 5,122. pic.twitter.com/kQArfudv9S — Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) July 23, 2020

145 new cases of coronavirus were reported in 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 32,898.

The report said that as many as 26,607 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 894 new during the past 24 hours.

Read More: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 157 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Earlier on July 20, number of new COVID-19 cases were declining in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the province on Monday had reported 157 cases of the novel coronavirus, making the total count of the infected people 32,243.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, at least five more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,147.

Comments

comments