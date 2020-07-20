Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 157 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

PESHAWAR: Number of new COVID-19 cases is declining in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the province on Monday reported 157 cases of the novel coronavirus, making the total count of the infected people 32,243, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, at least five more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,147.

157 new cases confirmed taking the total 32,243. 5 more lives were lost (3 Peshawar, 1 Kohat, 1 Abbottabad) taking the total to 1,147. 361 more patients recovered taking the tally to 25,367. Active cases at 5,729. pic.twitter.com/XP2suY47gM — Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) July 20, 2020

The report said that as many as 25,367 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 361 new during the past 24 hours.

Earlier on July 19, at least nine more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,139.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 221 new cases of coronavirus had been reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 31,890.

