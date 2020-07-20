Web Analytics
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 157 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

PESHAWAR: Number of new COVID-19 cases is declining in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the province on Monday reported 157 cases of the novel coronavirus, making the total count of the infected people 32,243, ARY News reported. 

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, at least five more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,147.

 

The report said that as many as 25,367 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 361 new during the past 24 hours.

Earlier on July 19, at least nine more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,139.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 221 new cases of coronavirus had been reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 31,890.

