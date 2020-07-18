Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 221 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

PESHAWAR: At least nine more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,139, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 221 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 31,890.

221 new cases confirmed taking the total to 31,890. 9 more lives were lost (3 Peshawar, 2 Nowshera, 1 each in Swat, Malakand, Abbottabad, Karak) taking total to 1,139. 1,715 patients recovered taking the tally to 24,588. Active cases at 6,163. pic.twitter.com/TOIx0fhJyA — Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) July 18, 2020

The report said that as many as 24,588 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 1,715 new during the past 24 hours.

Read More: COVID-19: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports lowest daily toll in over six weeks

Earlier on July 17, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reported its lowest coronavirus death toll in more than six weeks.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, at least four more people had died from the novel coronavirus in the province that day, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,124.

A total of 269 new cases of coronavirus had been reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 31,486.

Comments

comments