19 more fall prey to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 19 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 661, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 1,035 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 17,450.

Highest number of daily cases reported today in KP at 1,035 (27 from Int’l flights) taking total to 17,450. 19 more lives have been lost (5 Peshawar, 4 Nowshera, 2 Kohat, 2 Orakzai, 1 Hangu, 1 Malakand, 1 Dir Lower, 1 Mardan, 1 Mohmand, 1 Battagram) taking total to 661 in KP. pic.twitter.com/SmgjxTA2bG — Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) June 13, 2020

As many as 3,849 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 219 new during the past 24 hours.

Earlier on June 11, as many as 581 new coronavirus cases had emerged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 15,787.

According to the statistics released by the provincial health department, 13 more people had fallen prey to COVID-19 in different areas of the province. The total number of patients who succumbed to the virus had reached 632 in the province.

