Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


19 more fall prey to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Punjab Coronavirus Cases

PESHAWAR: At least 19 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 661, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 1,035  new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 17,450.

 

As many as 3,849 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 219 new during the past 24 hours.

Read More: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 581 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Earlier on June 11, as many as 581 new coronavirus cases had emerged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 15,787.

According to the statistics released by the provincial health department, 13 more people had fallen prey to COVID-19 in different areas of the province. The total number of patients who succumbed to the virus had reached 632 in the province.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Chinese envoy telephones Shehbaz Sharif, offers treatment   

Pakistan

Uzair Baloch shifted to Rangers hostel, Mitharam: sources

Pakistan

COVID-19: PM Imran Khan urges public to use masks, implement SOPs

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi, Larkana during two-day stay in Sindh: sources


ARY NEWS URDU