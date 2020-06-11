Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 581 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths  

PESHAWAR: As many as 581 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 15,787, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the statistics released by the provincial health department, 13 more people fell prey to COVID-19 in diffeent areas of the province today. The total number of patients who succumbed to the virus has reached 632 in the province.

Earlier on June 9, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Tuesday had recorded 23 more deaths from COVID-19 during last 24 hours, raising the provincial death toll to 610.

Read More: Peshawar tops death toll as 23 more die of COVID-19 in KP

According to statistics provided by the KP health department, 521 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the province during the past 24-hours. The number of cases had reached to 14,527 after fresh increase. It had further added that recoveries from the infection had reached upto 3,631 in the province.

The report had further highlighted that Peshawar remained most affected from the virus as it reported 5,289 COVID-19 cases. The death toll in Peshawar had stood at 323 people, more than half of the death toll reported in the entire province.

