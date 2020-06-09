Peshawar tops death toll as 23 more die of COVID-19 in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Tuesday recorded 23 more deaths from COVID-19 during last 24 hours, raising the provincial death toll to 610, ARY NEWS reported.

According to statistics provided by the KP health department, 521 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the province during the past 24-hours. The number of cases have reached to 14,527 after fresh increase.

It further added that recoveries from the infection has reached upto 3,631 in the province.

The report further highlighted that Peshawar remains most affected from the virus as it reported 5,289 COVID-19 cases. The death toll in Peshawar stands at 323 people, more than half of the death toll reported in the entire province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has soar to 108,317 after detection of 4,646 new infections in last 24 hours on Tuesday.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,172 with record 105 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

According to NCOC, 39,555 cases have been detected in Sindh, 40,819 in Punjab, 14,006 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,788 in Balochistan, 5,785 in Islamabad, 412 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 952 in Gilgit Baltistan.

So far 35,018 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the country, while 71,127 are still fighting the deadly virus.

Pakistan carried out 24,260 tests to detect coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the overall number of the tests in the country to 730,453.

