Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


32 more succumb to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Punjab Coronavirus Cases

PESHAWAR: At least 32 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 707, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 459 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 18,472.

 

The daily report further said that overall 4,692 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

Read More: 19 more fall prey to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earlier on June 13, at least 19 more people had died from COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 661, ARY News reported.

According to the provincial health department, a total of 1,035  new cases of coronavirus had been reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 17,450.

As many as 3,849 active patients of the virus had recovered from the ailment so far including 219 new during the past 24 hours.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM Imran Khan says provinces directed to implement smart lockdown

ScienceTechnology

Mutation in new coronavirus increases chance of infection

Pakistan

Punjab presents Rs2.24 trillion budget for fiscal year 2020-21

Pakistan

Punjab’s Covid-19 death toll cross 1000 mark, cases jump to 54,138


ARY NEWS URDU