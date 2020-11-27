KP reports 9 fatalities due to Covid-19 in past 24 hours: Health department

PESHAWAR: In its daily statistical report on the Covid-19 outbreak, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has noted on Friday 323 new cases to have emerged taking the total provincial tally of infections to 46,604 cases, ARY News reported.

The past 24 hours recorded at least nine fatalities due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which as so far claimed 1,355 lives all over the province.

It may also be noted that according to the health ministry of KP, 277 patients have also recuperated in the 24-hour span on Friday.

READ: Sindh reports 1,423 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

The novel coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and infected as many as 1,423 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12 more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,897 in the province.

He maintained that 12,226 samples have been tested in 24 hours that detected 1,423 new COVID-19 cases in the province. The chief minister said that 1,157 new coronavirus cases emerged overnight only in Karachi.

