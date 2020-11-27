Sindh reports 1,423 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths   

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and infected as many as 1,423 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12 more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,897 in the province.

He maintained that 12,226 samples have been tested in 24 hours that detected 1,423 new COVID-19 cases in the province. The chief minister said that 1,157 new coronavirus cases emerged overnight only in Karachi.

Earlier on November 26, Sindh had reported 1402 new cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths by the Covid-19 pandemic in the province in the last 24 hours, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

“Sindh reported 1402 new cases when 10,585 tests were performed during 24 hours,” CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had said, in a statement on the situation of the pandemic in the province.

In last 24 hours 19 more patients had died of the virus, the death toll by the disease to 2885, the chief minister had said. He had said that 774 COVID-19 patients were being treated in various hospitals of which 684 were said to be in critical condition including 58 of them on ventilators.

