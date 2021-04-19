Covid claims new 21 lives in KP, infects 809 more people

PESHAWAR: At least 21 new Covid deaths have been reported in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province according to the record of the past 24-hour period on Monday by the provincial health department, ARY News reported.

According to the daily stats, the KP health department said it recorded 809 fresh covid infections in the province taking the active case tally to 13,591.

Separately, the casualties reported today due to the virus means so far 2,920 people have plunged to the virus across the province, the health department said.

On the other hand today, Sindh reported 737 new cases of the novel coronavirus and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the Covid-19 situation in Sindh said that the overall death toll by novel coronavirus in Sindh has reached to 4556 with three more deaths in last 24 hours.

Currently, 403 patients have been admitted at hospitals in the province and 372 have been in precarious condition and 42 on ventilators, the chief minister stated.

“Among 737 new cases 398 have been reported in Karachi,” Murad Ali Shah said.

