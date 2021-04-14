COVID-19: KP issues new SOPs for markets, public places, mosques

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) home department has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The new set of orders stated that the markets and other trade activities will be closed till 6:00 pm, whereas, the business centres across the province will be completely closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Medical stores, petrol and CNG stations, workshops, mobile franchises and shops selling essential commodities will be exempted from the restrictions.

Under the new SOPs, all indoor events will be banned, whereas, a gathering of more than 300 people will also be banned in outdoor programmes.

In restaurants, indoor services will be restricted and outdoor events will be allowed after Iftaar timings till 11:30 pm. The home department asked mosque administrations to make arrangements of Taraweeh on outdoor places.

The KP government made wearing face masks mandatory for all people on public places. Public transport was restricted to move the vehicles with 50 per cent rides while complying with the SOPs.

Private and government offices have been asked to send 50 per cent staff to work from home. All cinema houses and shrines will be closed and a ban was imposed on all programmes of sports, cultural and others.

Amusement parks will be completed closed except allowing people to use walking tracks. It added that industrial activities will be exempted from the restrictions.

