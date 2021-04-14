Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining allowed till midnight in Islamabad

Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In light of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Islamabad, the local administration has imposed a set of new restrictions to half further spread of the virus.

According to a notification, indoor dining will remain banned. However, outdoor dining is permitted from Iftar till midnight i.e. 11:59pm with strict adherence to the Covid-19 SOPs.

Also Read: NCOC issues Ramadan SOPs amid COVID-19 third wave

There will be a complete ban on outdoor dining on the weekends i.e. Saturdays and Sundays. Besides, there will be a complete ban on all kinds of indoor and outdoor events, gatherings, festivals, sports tournaments, cultural activities, social activities, religious gatherings etc.

Amusement parks will also remain closed, however, walking/jogging tracks will remain open.

Also ReadNCOC seeks provinces input on opening of COVID vaccination centres in two shifts

All markets will operate from Sehr till 6:00pm on weekdays and remain closed on the weekends.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

SHC orders NAB to file reference against grabbers of forest land

Must Read

PM extends Baisakhi greetings to Sikh community

Must Read

Saudi Arabia gifts Pakistan 100 tonnes of dates

Pakistan

Sheikh Rasheed lauds law enforcement agencies for clearing roads

[X] Close