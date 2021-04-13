NCOC seeks provinces input on opening of COVID vaccination centres in two shifts

ISLAMABAD: In order to provide more facilities to the citizens willing to get vaccinated against coronavirus, the National Command Operations Centre (NCOC) has sought provinces input on the opening of COVID vaccination centres in two shifts, ARY News reported, quoting sources privy to the development.

The recommendations to keep vaccination centres open in two shifts during the holy month of Ramadan were presented before the NCOC.

It has been recommended to keep the vaccination centres open after Iftari from 8 pm to 12 midnight to help the people in getting the COVID vaccine.

The NCOC has sought input from the provinces on the matter and a final decision in this context would be taken after consultation with the provinces, the sources said.

Read more: Govt extends Covid vaccination centres’ hours

Earlier on April 8, in a bid to facilitate the masses, the federal government had decided to extend COVID-19 vaccination centres’ hours in Islamabad.

According to a notification issued by the federal government, the vaccination centres’ would remain open from 8 am to 6 pm.

