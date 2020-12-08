COVID-19: 55 more Lahore areas placed under smart lockdown

LAHORE: As many as 55 areas of Lahore have been placed under smart lockdown owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in the provincial capital of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

Sharing details of the decision, Secretary Healthcare Punjab Muhammad Usman said that 55 areas of Lahore have been put under smart lockdown, imposing a ban on any sort of gathering in their vicinity.

“Shopping malls, restaurants, public and private offices will remain shut in these areas,” he said adding that restrictions will be imposed on the movement of residents in these areas and only one person at a time would be allowed to leave home.

The health secretary said that medical services, pharmacies, medical stores, and laboratories will remain open 24 hours in these areas. “Collection points, hospitals, and clinics will also remain open round the clock in the areas,” he said.

The secretary further detailed that shops dealing in grocery, flour, vegetable, fruit, and general stores will remain open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm in these specified areas. “Our basic purpose is to restrict movement in the areas affected by COVID-19,” said Muhammad Usman.

It is pertinent to mention here that continuing strict action over the violation of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Lahore, the local administration sealed and fined several hotels, restaurants, marriage halls, and shops on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 33 hotels, cafes, and restaurants were sealed after found violating the health-related SOPs. Two private schools, 21 marriage halls, and 74 shopping malls were also sealed by the administration.

Meanwhile, a fine of Rs98,000 was slapped over private transport and 21 vehicles were seized over violations.

