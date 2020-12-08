Several, hotels, shopping malls sealed in Lahore over COVID-19 SOPs violation

LAHORE: Continuing strict action over the violation of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Lahore, the local administration sealed and fined several hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and shops, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 33 hotels, cafes and restaurants were sealed after found violating the health-related SOPs. Two private schools, 21 marriage halls and 74 shopping malls were also sealed by the administration.

Meanwhile, a fine of Rs98,000 was slapped over private transport and 21 vehicles were seized over violations.

Pakistan has recorded 89 deaths and 2,885 new cases due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 89 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,487. 13,932 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,486 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 44,218 and the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases reaches up to 8.58 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 423,179.

