COVID-19 lockdown: Sindh govt increases ration fund up to Rs1.1 billion

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh announced that the provincial government has increased ration funds up to Rs1.1 billion to assist deserving families amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imtiaz Shaikh said in a statement that each ration contains essential commodities worth more than Rs3,000 which are being distributed to the needy citizens in the early morning and late-night hours.

He detailed that around two million people will be transferred cash through mobile applications up to Rs3,000 in phases commencing from Monday. The provincial government is distributing ration bags for 170 persons to each union council, said Shaikh.

The minister hinted that ration and cash payments could be increased in case of another extension of lockdown.

Earlier in the day, in a step to provide relief to daily wagers and the needy people amid coronavirus lockdown, the provincial government finalised the program for ration distribution in Karachi.

As per details, the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said that the administration will provide ration to people at their doorsteps.

He maintained that the ration will be distributed among the people between 5 pm to 7 pm, adding that authorities will distribute ration with the help of assistant commissioners and the representatives of the UCs from Friday.

