Govt to deliver ration to daily wagers in Karachi at doorstep: Commissioner

KARACHI: In a step to provide relief to daily wagers and the needy people amid coronavirus lockdown, the provincial government has finalised the program for ration distribution in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said that the administration will provide ration to people at their doorsteps.

He maintained that the ration will be distributed among the people between 5 pm to 7 pm, adding that authorities will distribute ration with the help of assistant commissioners and the representatives of the UCs from Friday (tomorrow).

Earlier on March 26, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had released Rs580 million for ration distribution among poor people whose livelihood had been affected due to the government’s lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

As per details, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had released Rs580 million to carry out relief work across the province in view of coronavirus emergency.

A sum of Rs20 million will be issued to every district of the province and ration will be distributed to poor people under the supervision of deputy commissioners

Comments

comments