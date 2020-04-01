Rangers tasked to supervise ration distribution in Sindh province

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to distribute ration to the needy people in the province under the supervision of Sindh Rangers amid lockdown in the province due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking regarding the decision, provincial Minister for Energy and head of the provincial coronavirus relief committee Imtiaz Shaikh said that the decision was taken at the meeting of the provincial task force chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting was also attended by Director General (DG) Rangers and other concerned authorities.

“We have handed over supervision of ration distribution to Rangers and welfare organizations will be bound to inform Rangers and police before initiating the distribution process,” the minister said.

He said that the decision was taken to control mob at the time of the distribution.

“The chief minister will announce the relief package as soon as the federal authorities provide us with the data of the needy people,” he said.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that masses should not worry as ration would be distributed through welfare organisations and cash amount through mobile companies.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on March 26 released Rs580 million for ration distribution among poor people whose livelihood has been affected due to the government’s lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

As per details, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has released Rs580 million to carry out relief work across the province in view of coronavirus emergency.

Read More: Welfare bodies to distribute ration among needy families in Sindh: Minister

A sum of Rs20 million will be issued to every district of the province and ration will be distributed to poor people under the supervision of deputy commissioners.

CM Sindh has ordered authorities to make sure that each and every deserving family got food ration during the days of the lockdown regime in Sindh. He again appealed the nation to stay at home and follow guidelines given to them in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi has transferred funds to deputy commissioners of each district on orders of CM Sindh.

Comments

comments