Welfare bodies to distribute ration among needy families in Sindh: Minister     

KARACHI: Sindh government on Monday decided to change the mechanism for distribution of ration among needy families during lockdown due to coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported.

Acting on a report aired by ARY NEWS, the provincial government has eliminated the role of local bodies’ representatives and local administration, which were earlier tasked to distribute it among needy families.

We will now be distributing the ration among the families through welfare organizations, said provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh.

He said that a formal announcement in that regard would be made by tomorrow. “Welfare organizations will distribute the ration bags and will also mobilize their resources for the purpose,” he said.

The minister said that a designated number would also be issued for transfer of funds to the needy people.

The funds will be transferred to anyone, whose credentials are verified by NADRA, he said adding that anyone who is availing funds under Zakat or any government employee would not be entitled to avail benefit from the ration and funds transfer facility.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that they were not mulling over to impose a curfew in the province instead they plan to impose further restrictions during ongoing lockdown.

The chief minister said that they have no other option but to deliver ration to needy families at their door step. “Although the demand is massive but we have devised a strategy to carry it out and needy families will start receiving funds under relief package within a day or two.”

