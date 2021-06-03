Micro-smart lockdown imposed in different localities of Karachi

KARACHI: The local administration has imposed micro-smart lockdown in different localities of Karachi till June 17 after new COVID-19 cases reported in four towns, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Following the detection of 109 more cases of coronavirus in Karachi’s Central District, the local administration announced the imposition of micro-smart lockdown in different localities of four affected towns.

The affected towns include Gulberg, North Karachi, Liaquatabad and North Nazimabad where stricter restrictions on public movements will be imposed in different areas after being spotted as Covid hotspots by the district health officer (DHO).

In the affected areas, all people will have to wear face masks, whereas, unnecessary public movement will be restricted. All kind of business and industrial activities will be suspended in the affected areas.

Pillion riding and family gatherings will be completely banned in the areas, whereas, the COVID-positive people will stay at their homes to complete the quarantine period. Moreover, the government will take steps to distribute ration among the deserving persons, according to the notification.

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) directed the provincial governments to take strict administrative actions against the masses flouting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19.

The NCOC issued directives during a meeting held in Islamabad today with Planning and Development minister Asad Umar in the chair.

The forum decided to take all possible steps to ensure the implementation of COVID SOPs along with pursuing the mass vaccination campaign.

All the federating units have also been directed to check the growing trend of non-implementation of SOPs to contain the spread of disease in the country. The forum expressed concern over the non-compliance of SOPs.

