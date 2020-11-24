COVID-19: NCC rejects ‘Sindh govt’s proposal’ to close mosques  

ISLAMABAD: National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Tuesday rejected a proposal of the Sindh government regarding the closure of mosques across the country amid a nation-wide spike in COVID-19 cases, ARY NEWS.

The meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan was held today where according to sources, Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechuhu put forward a suggestion to close down mosques owing to rising COVID-19 cases.

“A proposal to shut down mosques should also be considered,” Azra Fazl Pechuhu was quoted as saying during the meeting.

However, the NCC members rejected the idea saying that they had already formulated SOPs for the mosque-goers and therefore the places of worship should not be closed down.

“Masses should now implement upon the COVID-19 SOPs in the mosques,” the federal government’s representatives said during the meeting.

Detailing the decisions taken during the NCC meeting earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the Centre has decided to ban all indoor restaurants due to a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases.

Addressing a presser alongside PM’s aide on health Dr. Faisal Sultan, he said, “Covid-19 cases are rapidly increasing and the government has decided to ban all indoor restaurants across the country”.

The planning minister said that the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad has approved recommendations that were laid down by the state’s education minister regarding the closure of all educational institutions across the country from November 26.

“Decision to close schools was not easy one but lives of children are more important,” said Asad Umar and added that govt working on a mechanism for education to move it uninterrupted.

The planning minister also said that schools would reopen after winter vacations on January 11 by monitoring the Covid-19 situation.

