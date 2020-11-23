Sindh govt bans indoor weddings, gyms, shrines amid second Covid wave

KARACHI: Sindh government has enforced a ban over indoor wedding functions, gymnasiums, and restaurant with an immediate effect on Monday while only allowing an exception for ceremonies being held outside amid the second wave of Covid-19, ARY News reported.

The notification released today reads that wedding functions will only be allowed outdoors with a maximum guest capacity of 200 people.

The notification says wedding functions will have to conclude by 9 PM while only buffet service will be allowed to serve guests.

According to new instruction, all indoor activities including businesses centres, gyms, shrines will be banned while offices, both public and private will be allowed only 50 per cent of their staff with strict SOPs in place while the remaining will be working from home.

The government has decreed that all business activities, except essential service providers and shops, will remain under lockdown on Fridays and Sundays.

It also directed that business activities will only be allowed from 6 am to 6 pm with weekends off.

Moreover, the indoor dining service of the restaurants has been banned as well while outdoor dining will be allowed up to 10 pm. While takeaways and delivery services will continue to be operational, according to the notification.

It noted that this order, rolled out amid second covid-19 wave with daily cases sprawling out of control, will be effective immediately and shall remain in force till January 31, 2021.

