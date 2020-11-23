Covid-19: Key decisions to be taken tomorrow as PM Imran convenes NCC meeting

KARACHI: Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) tomorrow to review the coronavirus situation in the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad today (Monday) to review the overall situation of the pandemic in the country, the prime minister has directed to take all possible measures to prevent spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect the lives of common people.

He also directed to convene a meeting of the National Coordination Committee for consultation and decision making over various matters in wake of the second Covid-19 wave.

The premier stressed the need for maintaining balance and precaution in the second wave of the virus. The meeting was also apprised about decisions taken by the National Command and Operation Centre.

Sources said the premier will give the final approval on the closure of educational institutions in NCC meeting, which was announced earlier by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Read: COVID-19: Pakistan witnesses 2,756 cases, 34 deaths in 24 hours

The federal government had announced the closure of all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“It has decided to close all educational institutions across Pakistan from November 26 till December 24. Winter vacations will be started from December 25 to January 10. Children will continue their academic activities from their homes as all academic sessions will be continued using the online medium.”

“All examinations have been postponed due to the closure of the educational institutions till January 15. We will try to extend the dates of the board examinations till the months of May and June. However, entry tests of the educational institutions will be held as per schedule.”

NCOC briefed on COVID-19

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate has reached 7.46 per cent, which is the highest in a single day since July 22.

It was informed that an average of 35 fatalities have been reported countrywide daily for the past two weeks. The positivity ratio of coronavirus cases in education institutions has reached 3.3 per cent.

Comments

comments