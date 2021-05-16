Covid-19: NCOC extends complete ban on tourism

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday announced to maintain a complete ban on tourism amid the third wave of the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

“Ban on tourism will continue till further notice,” announced NCOC in a tweet.

Ban on Tourism will continue till further notice. NCOC will issue necessary instructions accordingly.#StayHomeStaySafe — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 16, 2021

A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was held today (Tuesday) where important decisions were taken by the body.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) — the country’s nerve centre for Covid-19 response — on Sunday asked all those people who are above 30 years of age to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The meeting of the NCOC, chaired by Federal Minister Asad Umar, yesterday announced resumption of the inter-city and intra-city transport in the country from Sunday.

The condition of 50 percent passengers of the total capacity of the vehicle, will remain enforced, the NCOC decided.

All shops and markets will remain open upto 8:00 PM in the evening from May 17, the NCOC session decided. The NCOC also decided to keep the condition of 50 pct employees in offices in force.

