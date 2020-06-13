LAHORE: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal on Saturday visited three Lahore hospitals treating COVID-19 patients and provided them oxygen beds, high pressure BIPAP beds and ICU ventilators, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the chairman, acting on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the the Expo Centre facility in Lahore was provided with 200 low pressure oxygen beds, 20 High pressure Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BIPAP) beds and 20 intensive care unit (ICU) ventilators.

The authority also provided 15 portable ventilators to Rescue 1122, he said adding that they had provided them with 25 ventilators previously.

Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLTI) was also provided with 30 low pressure oxygen beds, 50 high pressure BIPAP and 20 ICU ventilators.

Social Security Hospital in Lahore was also provided 20 high pressure BIPAP beds and 20 low pressure oxygen beds, said the NDMA chairman as they also provided 10 ICU ventilators to the hospital.

The Chairman NDMA will also be visiting Karachi on Tuesday to review the medical supplies needed for the city’s health facilities treating COVID-19.

According to a report on June 04, the NDMA said it has started distributing the respirators to all provinces due to the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country.

Read More: NDMA decides to treat coronavirus patients via plasma therapy: Dr Shamsi

According to details provided by NDMA, 26 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilators and BiPAP portable ventilators have been provided to Punjab hospitals.

10 ICU respirators have been allocated for Rawalpindi, Lahore each, while Multan will get six BiPAP and ICU ventilators.

Similarly, 16 ICU and BiPAP portable ventilators have also been allocated for Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa each. 10 ventilators have been allocated for Karachi while six ICU, BiPAP ventilators for Sukkur. 10 X-Ray machines have also been provided to all four provinces each, added the spokesperson.

Comments

comments