ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has stated distributing ventilators to all provinces due to the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country, ARY News reported.

According to details provided by NDMA, 26 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilators and BiPAP portable ventilators have been provided to Punjab hospitals.

10 ICU ventilators have been allocated for Rawalpindi, Lahore each, while Multan will get six BiPAP and ICU ventilators.

Similarly, 16 ICU and BiPAP portable ventilators have also been allocated for Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa each. 10 ventilators have been allocated for Karachi while six ICU, BiPAP ventilators for Sukkur.

10 X-Ray machines have also been provided to all four provinces each, added the spokesperson.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 85,264 with record case of 4,688 in last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), so far, 32,910 cases have been detected in Sindh, 31,104 in Punjab, 11,373 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,224 in Balochistan, 3,544 in Islamabad, 285 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 824 in Gilgit Baltistan.

28,923 patients have recovered from the disease, while 53,366 are still battling the deadly virus. After 82 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours the total tally of fatalities now stands at 1,770

