Sindh notes 443 COVID-19 cases with more than half in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah shared stats Monday on COVID-19 infectivity situation noting 443 new cases of COVID-19 detected over last 24 hours in the province, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 9,784 samples were tested in 24 hours in the province.

Murad Ali Shah said 443 more people testing positive for the infection, the total tally reaches 146,774.

The CM shared the total number of cases recuperated from the infection, including 195 just today, to be 138,974.

“Two people also lost their lives owing to COVID-19,” the chief minister said during a routine daily briefing on the virus as the overall death toll in the province has reached up to 2,633.

It may be noted that out of total 443 cases to have tested positive for the virus the past day, 289 belong to Karachi, meaning more than a half.

He further broke up the figures across Karachi citing 90 cases from District South, 83 from East, followed with 48 in the Center.

The CM, moreover, stated 40 cases from Malir, 18 from Korangi while 10 in the District West.

Currently, 4555 patients have been under treatment across the province, Chief Minister Shah said.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to observe SOPs strictly.

It is pertinent to note that Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, today tweeted: “With the arrival of the 2nd wave & continued widescale violation of sop’s, NCOC has decided to seek citizens help for sop compliance.”

He asked people to take a picture wherever they see any SOP violations, including those of mask-wearing and social distancing rules, and send it on Whatsapp number 0335-3336262 along with its location for authorities to take legal action.

