Sindh reports 376 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that 376 cases of COVID-19 detected in last 24 hours in the province.

“Two people also lost their lives owing to COVID-19,” the chief minister said during a routine daily briefing on the virus as the overall death toll in the province has reached up to 2,627.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 7479 samples were tested in 24 hours in the province.

Murad Ali Shah said that 241 more patients of the coronavirus recuperated during the past 24 hours, , bring the total recoveries to 138,669.

Currently, 4555 patients have been under treatment across the province, Chief Minister Shah said.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to observe SOPs strictly.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan reported 11 more coronavirus-related fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,806.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 807 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 332,993. Around 21,688 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, today tweeted: “With the arrival of the 2nd wave & continued widescale violation of sop’s, NCOC has decided to seek citizens help for sop compliance.”

He asked people to take a picture wherever they see any SOP violations, including those of mask-wearing and social distancing rules, and send it on Whatsapp number 0335-3336262 along with its location for authorities to take legal action.

