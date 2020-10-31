Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Govt asks for public’s help after Covid second wave starts

and
asad umar covid second wave

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 has decided to enlist the help of the public to enforce the government-defined SOPs to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, today tweeted: “With arrival of the 2nd wave & continued widescale violation of sop’s, NCOC has decided to seek citizens help for sop compliance.”

Also Read: Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate exceeds 3% after 70 days

He asked people to take a picture wherever they see any SOP violations, including those of mask-wearing and social distancing rules, and send it on Whatsapp number 0335-3336262 along with its location for authorities to take legal action.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan reported 11 more coronavirus-related fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,806.

Read More: 11 more die of coronavirus, 807 test positive in Pakistan

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 807 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 332,993. Around 21,688 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Court adjourns hearing of drug recovery case against Rana Sanaullah

Must Read

11 more die of coronavirus, 807 test positive in Pakistan

Pakistan

CAA merges Karachi’s North Sector into Lahore region

Pakistan

Govt not to tolerate attack on national interest: Fawad Chaudhry


ARY NEWS URDU