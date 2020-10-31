Govt asks for public’s help after Covid second wave starts

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 has decided to enlist the help of the public to enforce the government-defined SOPs to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, today tweeted: “With arrival of the 2nd wave & continued widescale violation of sop’s, NCOC has decided to seek citizens help for sop compliance.”

He asked people to take a picture wherever they see any SOP violations, including those of mask-wearing and social distancing rules, and send it on Whatsapp number 0335-3336262 along with its location for authorities to take legal action.

With arrival of the 2nd wave & continued widescale violation of sop’s, NCOC has decided to seek citizens help for sop compliance. Wherever you see violations taking place..Mask wearing in crowded places, social distancing.. Take a pic & send to 0335 3336262 alongwith location pic.twitter.com/Piry5hlEmp — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 31, 2020

It is noteworthy that Pakistan reported 11 more coronavirus-related fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,806.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 807 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 332,993. Around 21,688 samples were tested on Tuesday.

