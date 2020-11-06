1,376 new infections, 30 deaths reported in Pakistan

Pakistan has recorded 1,376 new infections and 30 deaths during the last 24 hours, whereas, the number of active cases of coronavirus went up to 16,242 from 15,317.

317,086 patients have recovered from the virus, according to statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

35,745 tests were carried out for the detection of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours as the country has so far conducted 4,609,513 tests.

Earlier on Wednesday, the health ministry had recommended purchases of potential coronavirus vaccines under last-stage trials and allocation of $100 million funds for its advance booking.

Pakistan made a decision to purchase the possible vaccines of COVID-19 in advance and permission was sought from the Prime Minister Imran Khan by the health ministry, sources privy to the development told ARY News.

The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination had written a letter to PM Imran Khan to seek permission for advance booking of coronavirus vaccines.

