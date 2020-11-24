COVID-19: Pakistan records 2,954 new cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,954 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, 48 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,744. 1,389 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 1,751 patients are in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 379,883, whereas, the active cases stood at 40,379.

A total of 39,165 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 331,760 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,256,120 samples have been tested thus far.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Imran Khan convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) today to review the coronavirus situation in the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad yesterday to review the overall situation of the pandemic in the country, the prime minister had directed to take all possible measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect the lives of common people.

He had directed to convene a meeting of the National Coordination Committee for consultation and decision making over various matters in wake of the second Covid-19 wave.

The premier had stressed the need for maintaining balance and precaution in the second wave of the virus. The meeting was also apprised about decisions taken by the National Command and Operation Centre.

