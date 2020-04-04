ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday furnished a report to the Supreme Court on its national action plant to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

It stated the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHSRC) started off early efforts, including the development of the National Action Plan (NAP), to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

The report said standard operating procedures (SOPs) were devised to screen passengers at the country’s entry points to avoid transmission of the virus into the country.

Steps were taken to encourage local production of critical medical equipment with support of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The report said the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pakistan is “very low” compared to European countries and Iran after 35 days, stressing the need for increasing the number of tests being conducted in the country at present.

Testing facilities have been established in all the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, it said.

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) indigenously developed COVID-19 testing kits which have been sent to DRAP Technical Assessment Committee for comprehensive checking.

It said 13,000 surveillance centres had been set up across the country with public awareness messages disseminated through all modes of media.

In order to meet financing requirements for the fight against the COVID-19, the report said, “Funds from World Bank and Asian Development Bank were also used for strengthening preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

