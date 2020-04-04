Web Analytics
74 patients recovered from coronavirus in Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab has said nine more patients of the coronavirus have tested negative and recovered their health, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking on Twitter Murtaza Wahab said, the number of the recovered patients in Sindh province now stands at 74.

 He said so far, there is no cure for coronavirus, the only way to defeat it is by observing social distancing.

Murtaza Wahab said, we need to take precautionary measures, such as remaining indoors and not leaving our houses unnecessarily.

Read more: Coronavirus cases stand at 830 in Sindh

Earlier in the day, Minister for Health, Sindh Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had announced the demise of another individual after testing positive for coronavirus.

The patient had tested positive for coronavirus on April 3, the provincial tally of coronavirus related deaths now stands at 14.

