74 patients recovered from coronavirus in Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab has said nine more patients of the coronavirus have tested negative and recovered their health, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking on Twitter Murtaza Wahab said, the number of the recovered patients in Sindh province now stands at 74.

Another 9 patients have recovered & their corona virus test has come negative. Now the total number of recovered patients in Sindh stand at 74. People should learn that isolation or social distancing is the only cure to #COVIDー19. These 74 isolated themselves, can you? — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) April 4, 2020

He said so far, there is no cure for coronavirus, the only way to defeat it is by observing social distancing.

Murtaza Wahab said, we need to take precautionary measures, such as remaining indoors and not leaving our houses unnecessarily.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Health, Sindh Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had announced the demise of another individual after testing positive for coronavirus.

The patient had tested positive for coronavirus on April 3, the provincial tally of coronavirus related deaths now stands at 14.

