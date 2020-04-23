ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced that it will operate more relief flights to bring back stranded Pakistani passengers from Australia and South Korea, ARY News reported.

According to PIA spokesperson, the special flights will operate from Islamabad airport on Thursday and Friday to bring back the Pakistanis stuck in Australia and South Korea.

A PIA special flight will leave for Seoul from Islamabad today and will bring back 300 nationals, while another PIA flight PK-8692 will leave for Melbourne tomorrow (Friday), he added.

The special flight will bring 300 passengers from Australia and will land at Islamabad airport on April 26, Friday.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also decided to operate 53 special flights from next week to facilitate Pakistanis stranded abroad.

According to details, the flights would be operated for Algeria, Khartoum, Nairobi, Oman, Zurich, Amsterdam, Turkey and Jeddah to bring the Pakistani citizens.

The PIA has asked the passengers who were unable to travel to Pakistan from these destinations due to suspension of flight operations amid COVID-19 pandemic to contact the airline’s call centre and provide their local numbers for coordination.

The numbers would be used to inform the passengers regarding booking procedures, flight suspension and others details pertaining to changes made in the flight operations.

Meanwhile, the national flag carrier has also announced to lower its fares after the CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik took notice of the higher fares charged from overseas Pakistanis returning to the country.

“Tickets with updated fares will now be available on the e-ticketing system,” said the PIA spokesman.

