COVID-19 SOPs: Police bust dance party in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh police busted on Sunday a dance party held at the SITE area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the SITE area police conducted a raid after it received a complaint of a dance party being held in the SITE Area neighbourhood of Karachi despite Covid-19 restrictions by the Sindh government.

The party was attended by over 500 people. Police also arrested organizers of the party.

In a statement, police said that a dance party was being held in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

The police said that the arrested persons had violated the COVID-19 SOPs issued by the government and therefore action had been taken against them.

An FIR was registered against the arrested persons.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced on Sunday that Covid-19 restrictions were being tightened in the province to stem the spread of coronavirus.

While addressing a press conference here in Karachi, the Sindh chief minister announced that there will be a complete ban on commercial activities after 6 pm.

Essential services, including pharmacies, medical facilities, petrol pumps, bakeries, and milk/dairy shops, takeaways and home deliveries have been excepted from the ban, he announced.

