Covid positivity rate recorded highest in Karachi; lowest in GB

ISLAMABAD: The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases has been recorded highest in Karachi up to 13.84 per cent and lowest in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region up to 0.62 per cent, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The overall positivity rate of novel coronavirus cases stands at 5.92, whereas, the number of critical patients is 2,219 in the country.

The positivity rate was recorded 2.14 pc in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 4.95 pc in Balochistan, 0.62 pc in GB, 4.44 pc in Punjab, 3.98 pc in Islamabad, 5.87 pc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 8.4 pc in Sindh, 4.9 pc in Rawalpindi, 6.12 pc in Lahore, 4.21 pc in Faisalabad, 4.85 pc in Multan, 8.79 in Hyderabad, 7.21 pc in Peshawar, 7.89 pc in Swat, 9.94 pc in Quetta and 1.79 pc in Muzaffarabad.

The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 55 more lives, whereas, 2,155 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 55 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 10,047. 4,619 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,219 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 37,080.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 477,240.

A total of 36,390 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 430,113 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 6,656,373 samples have been tested thus far.

Yesterday, the Sindh Health Department had confirmed the new strain of coronavirus linked to a rapid rise in infections in Britain was detected in three UK returnees.

In a Twitter post, the department said: “Samples of 3 UK returnees show a 95% match to the new Corona Virus variant from UK in the first phase of Genotyping.”

Health officials had said they took samples of twelve people upon their return from the UK for genotyping, out of which six turned out to be positive while three showed the new strain of the virus in the first phase.

“The Genotyping showed 95% match of the new variant from the UK,” they said, adding these samples will go through another phase of genotyping. The department had said the contact tracing of the patients was underway and their contacts were sent into isolation.

