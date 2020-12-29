Pakistan in contact with six companies to get coronavirus vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is in talks with six international coronavirus vaccine producing companies for the purchase, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, Islamabad is in contact with six companies of the four countries of the world including, the United States, China, the United Kingdom and Russia to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The government is currently in talks with Pfizer, Johnson & Johson from the US, CanSino and Sinopharm from China, Oxford University and Sputnik V from Russia.”

The sources said that they were also mulling over the profiles of the six coronavirus vaccines.

Sources further added that Pakistan has two major demands from the companies providing the COVID-19 vaccine which included that it should have an Emergency Use Authorization [EUA] certificate from WHO and should provide it on an immediate basis to the country.

Read more: Pakistan reports 63 coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours

It was further learned that the US and the UK companies cannot provide the vaccine to Pakistan as Pfizer and Oxford University are fulfilling the domestic need for the vaccine. “Johnson & Johnson company has already denied Pakistan.”

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan on December 17 said that COVID vaccine will be available in Pakistan in February or March 2021.

