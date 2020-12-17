COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Pakistan in Feb or March: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday said that COVID vaccine will be available in Pakistan in February or March 2021, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News’ programme Bakhabar Savera, Dr Faisal Sultan said that coronavirus vaccine would be available in Pakistan next year in February or March and it will be free for all the citizens.

He said COVID-19 is rapidly spreading in the densely populated areas of the country and the positivity ratio in Karachi is highest. The SAPM said that the pandemic can only be controlled by adhering to SOPs until the availability of the vaccine.

Yesterday, Dr Faisal Sultan had confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccine to be procured by the government would be vaccinated free of cost to the Pakistani public.

In a media briefing in Islamabad, he had assured that the vaccine will be procured keeping in view its safety, efficacy and effectiveness.

Faisal Sultan further had said that said the virus positivity ratio has reached 7 to eight percent and its intensity has increased in big cities. He once again asked the people to fully comply with the SOPs to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

