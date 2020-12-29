Pakistan reports 63 coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has claimed more 63 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death tally to 9,922, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The data released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) shows more 63 fatalities due to the pandemic, whereas, 1,776 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

1,602 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,259 patients are in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 475,085.

A total of 30,666 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 425,494 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 6,619,983 people have been tested thus so far.

Pakistan is in contact with six international COVID-19 vaccine producing companies, said sources within the health ministry.

According to sources within the federal health ministry, the country is in contact with six companies to get COVID-19 vaccine including two from China, one each from Russian and United Kingdom.

“The government is in talks with CanSino and Sinopharm from China, Oxford University and Sputnik V from Russia,” they said adding that in total they are in contact with six companies.

The sources said that they were also mulling over the profiles of the six coronavirus vaccines.

