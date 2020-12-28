Pakistan in contact with six companies to get COVID-19 vaccine: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is in contact with six international COVID-19 vaccine producing companies, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources within the health ministry.

According to sources within the federal health ministry, the country is in contact with six companies to get COVID-19 vaccine including two from China, one each from Russian and United Kingdom.

“The government is in talks with CanSino and Sinopharm from China, Oxford University and Sputnik V from Russia,” they said adding that in total they are in contact with six companies.

The sources said that they were also mulling over the profiles of the six coronavirus vaccines.

“We have two major demands from the companies providing COVID-19 vaccine which included that it should have an Emergency Use Authorization [EUA] certificate from WHO and should provide it on an immediate basis to the country,” they said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan on December 17 said that COVID vaccine will be available in Pakistan in February or March 2021.

Speaking in ARY News’ programme Bakhabar Savera, Dr Faisal Sultan said that coronavirus vaccine would be available in Pakistan next year in February or March and it will be free for all the citizens.

Dr Faisal Sultan had also confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccine to be procured by the government would be vaccinated free of cost to the Pakistani public.

He had assured that it will be procured keeping in view its safety, efficacy and effectiveness.

