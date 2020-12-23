Pakistan in close liaison with leading Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers

ISLAMABAD: The government is in close liaison with leading Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, including those from China, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was informed on Wednesday.

During a daily briefing on the coronavirus situation, health officials told the NCOC that they are regularly reviewing developments, including data from phase 3 trials of experimental vaccines.

These steps will lead to a final decision about early availability of the vaccine for Pakistan, they added.

It is noteworthy that the Federal Ministry of Health is working on a specific mechanism for corona vaccination campaign across the country. The National Immunization Management System has been under the hammer for the vaccination drive with technical assistance from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The National Immunization Management System will be a two-way communication system that will run in collaboration with the Interior and Information Technology ministries, sources at the Ministry of National Health Services said.

The central database of the modern mechanism will be established at NADRA, according to the sources.

The citizens of various age groups will be registered in the database of NADRA and vaccination schedule of different age groups will be prepared in accordance with the database, sources said.

