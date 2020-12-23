Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan in close liaison with leading Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers

COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturer

ISLAMABAD: The government is in close liaison with leading Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, including those from China, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was informed on Wednesday.

During a daily briefing on the coronavirus situation, health officials told the NCOC that they are regularly reviewing developments, including data from phase 3 trials of experimental vaccines.

Also Read: Who will get Covid-19 vaccine in Sindh first?

These steps will lead to a final decision about early availability of the vaccine for Pakistan, they added.

It is noteworthy that the Federal Ministry of Health is working on a specific mechanism for corona vaccination campaign across the country. The National Immunization Management System has been under the hammer for the vaccination drive with technical assistance from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Also Read: Mechanism for corona vaccination management under preparation

The National Immunization Management System will be a two-way communication system that will run in collaboration with the Interior and Information Technology ministries, sources at the Ministry of National Health Services said.

The central database of the modern mechanism will be established at NADRA, according to the sources.

The citizens of various age groups will be registered in the database of NADRA and vaccination schedule of different age groups will be prepared in accordance with the database, sources said.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire breach

Pakistan

Pakistan signs procurement deal for Green Line project buses

Must Read

Court issues notices to Meesha Shafi, others

Pakistan

Chillier weather expected in Karachi in Year’s last week


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close