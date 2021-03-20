Pakistan reports 42 more COVID-19 deaths, positivity ratio rises to 9.46pc

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 42 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,799, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 42 more lives and 3,876 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 29,576. The positivity ratio was recorded at 9.46 per cent during the past one day.

A total of 40,946 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 9,732,033 tests have been conducted so far.

2,122 patients are in critical condition across the country, whereas, 1,446 people recovered from the deadly disease during the last 24 hours. Overall 579,760 have regained their health from the COVID-19

Read more: Rising COVID-19 cases: Islamabad admin imposes more restrictions on movement

Sindh remains top on the list with 262,796 number of cases reported in the province so far, followed by Punjab with 195,087 COVID cases so far.

78,653 cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 50,843 in Islamabad, 19,306 cases in Balochistan, 11,483 infections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 4,967 cases have been detected in Gilgit Baltistan.

